Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The role of women was highly praised by different sections of society in fight against coronavirus amid lockdown in the country.

Talking to APP, renowned artist and head of ArtAid platform Jamal Shah said women were as crucial as men and had been much more responsive so for against coronavirus.

He said ArtAid had 60% contribution by women in every respect be it donation or reaching out to the needy.

Executive Director Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Amna Patodi said, "Traditionally running a house was always a woman's domain including everything from raising children, feeding the family, their attire, furnishings, keeping the house clean and a myriad other things that need to be done to run a good efficient household", adding the Covid-19 pandemic had added layers of added responsibilities on housewives.

She said in normal times school going children were gotten ready and ferried to their schools giving a respite to mothers to attend to other things, but now children were staying home and have to be kept gainfully occupied 24/7. Children being children get restless and easily bored, and keeping them calm and focused on playing indoor games or studies was well-nigh impossible and takes the deepest, innate dexterity that God has wisely endowed women with, she added.

Amna Patodi said women in the professions were working side by side with men, adding as doctors, nurses, paramedics, news reporters or anything else, they are going to the most difficult places in the line of duty and risking their lives in the service of humanity. She said on a more personal level, "I am part of an initiative that provides money or household items to destitute families specially daily wage earners through an organization called "ArtAid". This is Jamal Shah's initiative, who is an artist, actor, producer and a kindred spirit. Many artists are involved in this initiative, and the majority are females.

A relief services activist and former official of PNCA Rabia Amin said women were playing the most important role during this COVID-19, may it be a working woman or house wife. "Actually the whole burden has been shifted to us as we have to take care of children far more than earlier,since the schools are off it is very difficult to keep them engaged and also cook meals keeping in view of hygiene.""Some of us have taken up the responsibility of caring for others and helping the humanity during COVID-19," she added.

