ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Directorate of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad organized an event on Friday to honor the invaluable contribution of women in the fight against polio in a commendable initiative marking International Women's Day.

Talking to APP, the Spokesman of ICT, Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, said that the event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including the Coordinator of WHO and the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad.

The event highlighted the significance of International Women's Day in recognizing the relentless efforts and dedication of women in the polio eradication program.

Certificates were also distributed to honor the outstanding services of women polio workers actively engaged in the anti-polio campaign.

Chief Metropolitan Officer of MCI, DHO Islamabad, Director of DHS, and Area Coordinator of WHO, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, distributed certificates to deserving recipients.

On the occasion, DC emphasized the pivotal role played by women workers during the polio campaign, acknowledging their hard work and diligence in achieving set targets.

Moreover, all distinguished guests and participants participated in a short walk aimed at raising awareness about the significance of International Women's Day. This walk served as a visible symbol of solidarity and support for the ongoing efforts to empower women in various spheres of life.

Dr. Abdullah said that through such initiatives, the Directorate of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation, in collaboration with key stakeholders, acknowledged the indispensable role of women in the collective pursuit of a polio-free world.