ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Chairman of Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that Pakistan's future is in the hands of the youth and women's role is imperative in the country's development.

He expressed these views while addressing the launching ceremony of the "Women Empowerment Monitoring Program" held at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday.

Mashhood said that to empower women laws have been made to ensure their inheritance share and prevent violence.

He said that the positive economic indicators show the remarkable achievements of the present government in every sector and the country is moving in the right direction.

The Chairman PMYP added that the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was advancing towards the path of development and growth in the exports of textiles and Information technology, increase in the stock exchange index, and growth in other sectors reflected the result-oriented policies of the government.

He informed that as much as Rs 186 billion had been given to youth under the Prime Minister Youth Loan programme so far while efforts were underway to increase the women's share to 25 per cent from the existing 11 per cent.

Mashhood said that more opportunities were being provided to women under the PMYP in the fields of vocational, technical education, hospitality service and nursing.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellors of various universities and others also addressed the event.