Women’s role imperative for national progress, prosperity: Governor Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday said that women were sharing 52 percent population and their proactive role was imperative to materialize the dream of national progress and prosperity.

Talking to media persons during inaugural ceremony of a display & facilitation center for business women at Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) here, he said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage. He said the government was concentrating for women empowerment. In this connection, various programs were chalked out to facilitate this community in all sectors including business, he added.

He said that women were bestowed with tremendous abilities and capabilities. Hence, they should come forward and prove their mettle in national development, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that another constitutional amendment had become imperative to remove the ills prevailed because of the 19th Amendment which had totally eroded the very spirit of the 18th Amendment.

He said that the cases of poor people were still taking three generations for resolution of one marla land dispute. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) fully convinced to establish constitutional courts so that the judges could pay their full attention on the resolution of the cases filed by the common people, he added.

Responding to another query, the Governor said that vice chancellors of the universities would be appointed purely on merit, adding that young and energetic persons were also under consideration so that the education section could be improved on modern scientific lines.

Earlier, the Governor also inaugurated the Display & Facilitation Center while President FWCCI Robina Amjad and others were also present on the occasion.