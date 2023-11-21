Open Menu

Women's Role Imperative For Sustainable Development: Mushaal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Women's role imperative for sustainable development: Mushaal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of women in driving sustainable development. She emphasized that women are not just beneficiaries but pivotal agents of change in this trajectory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of women in driving sustainable development. She emphasized that women are not just beneficiaries but pivotal agents of change in this trajectory.

Addressing as a keynote speaker at the 26th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, she said that investment in education and the empowerment of women is pivotal for the sustainable development of communities and nations, said a press release.

She stated that such empowerment acts as a catalyst for economic growth, societal advancement, and environmental sustainability. "No society can genuinely progress if it sidelines its women," she asserted during the conference.

The SAPM said that women's empowerment is not merely an option but an absolute necessity for societal advancement.

"As we look towards the future, fostering partnerships becomes the cornerstone of our efforts," she added.

Mushaal further asserted that partnerships that transcend borders, ideologies, and sectors are the driving force behind sustainable development. She emphasized the need for governments, non-profits, businesses, and individuals to join forces, pooling resources and expertise to address the multifaceted challenges obstructing progress.

Mushaal also said, "When we specifically talk about women’s rights, these partnerships become even more critical. It’s not just about giving women a seat at the table; it’s about ensuring they have an equal voice, equal opportunities, and equal representation.  It’s about dismantling the barriers that have held back generations and stifled the potential of half of humanity."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Progress Women

Recent Stories

Xi Jinping makes proposals on Palestinian-Israel i ..

Xi Jinping makes proposals on Palestinian-Israel issue, calls for ceasefire

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to accelerate anti smog effor ..

Commissioner directs to accelerate anti smog efforts

5 minutes ago
 Former councilor narrowly escape assassination att ..

Former councilor narrowly escape assassination attempt in Attock

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM assures to resolve issues related to State ..

AJK PM assures to resolve issues related to State Press on priority

5 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 29 accused in pol ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 29 accused in police custody

5 minutes ago
 ISSI signs MoU with Malaysia’s Institute of Adva ..

ISSI signs MoU with Malaysia’s Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies

4 minutes ago
Work on Abdullah Pur Flyover project starts

Work on Abdullah Pur Flyover project starts

6 minutes ago
 Female drug peddler sentenced 10 years’ imprison ..

Female drug peddler sentenced 10 years’ imprisonment

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unvei ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils healthcare improvements in ..

26 minutes ago
 Incharge Ombudsman’s Office directs for immediat ..

Incharge Ombudsman’s Office directs for immediate functioning of service & res ..

26 minutes ago
 30 NHA employees to proceed for Hajj

30 NHA employees to proceed for Hajj

46 minutes ago
 Pak softball coaches to feature in back to back co ..

Pak softball coaches to feature in back to back coaching clinics

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan