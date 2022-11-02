UrduPoint.com

Women's Role Imperative In Country's Development: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan on Wednesday said that there was immense talent among Pakistani"s women, which requires training to develop and proper platform to bring it to the world

While talking to the delegation of the Women's Chamber of Commerce & Industry(WCCI), he said that the women's chamber would be the best option to arrange training programmes for them to polish their skills and provide them with a platform to present their work and skills to the world.

Saqib said that the role of women in country's prosperity was an undeniable reality, and Pakistan would also grow at a fast pace which considerable as huge portion of the population, included in economic activity.

He said that the government was well aware of the problems faced by businesswomen, and efforts were being made to relieve them.

The Commissioner further added that considering the importance of the role of women in the country's progress, the government of Punjab had taken various measures for the safety and well-being of women.

On this occasion, President WCCI Hina Mansab Khan gave a proposal for an exhibition, aimed at promoting culture.

Apart from this, various suggestions were given to relieve business women, including a reduction in commercial rent, provision of grants, abolition of income tax and value-added tax for one year, sterilization in salons, funds for the machine and other requirements.

Saqib while acknowledging the demands of the Chamber delegation, assured that all legitimate requests would be conveyed to the relevant forum so that more and more people could benefit from it.

Later, a bouquet was also presented to the Commissioner.

Vice Chairman Saboohi Hussain, Sectary General Seema Iqbal, Junaid Yousaf General Sectary and other dignitaries were also present.

