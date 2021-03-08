Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Monday celebrated the International Women's Day, lauding their role in the development of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) on Monday celebrated the International Women's Day, lauding their role in the development of the country.

The faculty members, staff and scores of students participated in the event held at Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Auditorium on Monday, said a spokesperson of SMIU.

Owing to outstanding role in various fields, the Pakistani women received a standing ovation by the students and the faculty members of the SMIU.

President Ladies Fund and Dawood Global Foundation, Tara Uzra Dawood while sharing her thoughts on the day, said that she was inspired the role SMIU was playing in the development of the society. "This great institution is building resilience," she added.

"The future is female," Ms Dawood said, suggesting the female students of the university to work hard, if, she added, you want to achieve something in your life.

Commending the role of different renowned Pakistani women, SMIU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon said that Pakistani women have played a very positive role in making this nation proud.

"We have to maintain the balance for further development of the country," he urged. "The country will prosper with your [women] participation." Prof. Memon said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, the great poet of Sindh, communicated the world through his characters like Suhni, Moomal, Sassui, Marui. "His poetry has different meaning at local level as well as global level," he said.

"Pakistan is a wonderful country with its geography and human resources," Prof Memon said the students. "I want to salute some of the best women of Pakistan who played very important and deciding role in the development of the country and this nation," he said, adding a few Names, including Fatima Jinnah, Begum Ra'ana Liaquat Ali Khan, Benazir Bhutto, Fehmida Mirza, Hina Rabbani Khar, Malala Yousafzai, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Arfa Karim and others.

The students of Department of Media & Communication Studies also presented a theater titled as 'Daagh'.

On the occasion, Prof. Memon distributed trophies and shields among the winners and runners of a women cricket tournament and painting competition.