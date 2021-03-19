FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Women's role in national and economic development was pivotal, however, there was a dire need of empowering them in all fields of life.

This was stated by Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof Dr Asif Tanveer while addressing a seminar titled 'Protection of Women Rights' held at the varsity here on Friday which was jointly organized by TEVTA, Sociology Department UAF, and a local NGO.

VC said that women should also be given opportunities in the decision making process.

He urged the women to come forward and play their role in national development by utilizing their capabilities.

MPA Ferdous Rai highlighted the measures taken by the Punjab government for the welfare of the women in the leadership of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and said that women were the half of the country population and they were performing in different fields shoulder to shoulder with the men.

Incharge Sociology Department Dr Saira said that development of women was the development of the country.

She lauded the efforts of the NGO over its working for welfare of women and said that vocational education was imperative for women for earning livelihood so women should focus on it.

She said that women as mother, sister, daughter and wife was very respectable and it was the responsibility of the society to change its behavior and provide all due rights to women.

President Women Chamber of Commerce Tehmina Pasha, Principal Government Vocational Training Institute Ayesha Aslam and others spoke on the occasion.