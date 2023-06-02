(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Friday organized a Clean Campus Drive in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to highlight women's role in sanitation and water conservation.

According to a press release issued here, teachers and students from various departments of the university attended the seminar.

Stalls displaying awareness materials on water and sanitation were set up. Students staged tableaus and played videos they produced on the environmental hazards of non-biodegradable plastic waste with a message to replace it with biodegradable bags.

The hall was adorned with banners inscribed with slogans on the importance of cleanliness, sanitation, and water conservation.

An awareness walk was organized at the end of the seminar, encouraging students to play their part in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

Addressing the participants, chief executive officer Dr. Nasir highlighted women's role in water and sanitation and how a clean environment could transform their lives.

He also shed light on the importance of proper water usage, conservation, recycling of recyclable waste, and instilling cleanliness habits in their children from an early age.

They were made aware of WSSP operations, achievements so far, and ongoing initiatives for timely citizen services.

It was emphasized that cleanliness is a two-way process, involving not only institutions but also every member of society, including students. Students were urged not only to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings but also to spread the message of cleanliness in their homes and educational institutions.

Dr. Hassan Naseer stated that the sealing of plastic bags and pollution is the biggest cause of not only human health hazards but also extremely harmful effects on the environment.

Dr. Safia Ahmed also emphasized the role of public participation in curbing environmental pollution.

To keep the city and environment clean, every individual must fulfill their social responsibility.

At the end of the seminar, certificates were distributed among the participants, including students, and awareness pamphlets were also distributed.