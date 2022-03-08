UrduPoint.com

Women's Role Vital To Contain Fatal Diseases, Excessive Consumption Of SSBs: Gen. Masood Kiani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Women's role vital to contain fatal diseases, excessive consumption of SSBs: Gen. Masood Kiani

President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani on Tuesday said the role of women, who are important unit of the family, was vital to prevent the fatal diseases, economic and social problems caused by excessive consumption of sugary drinks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani on Tuesday said the role of women, who are important unit of the family, was vital to prevent the fatal diseases, economic and social problems caused by excessive consumption of sugary drinks.

He was addressing a special seminar organised by PANAH in connection with the International Women's Day titled "The Role of Women in Raising Awareness on the Harms of Sugary Drinks or Sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs)" hosted by Secretary General PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman The PANAH President said the Association was raising awareness for 38 years to keep people healthy. "The people need to choose healthy foods as consumption of sugary drinks is not a sign of health, but a major cause of diseases. Obesity is one of the most dangerous diseases included in non-communicable diseases (NCDs)." On the occasion, Sana Ullah Ghumman said over 800 million people were living with obesity world wide. "The medical expenditure on obesity will increase to One trillion USD by 2025 and people tested Covid positive are twice likely to be hospitalized if are obese.

" "Nearly 60% children will become obese by 2030 crossing 250 million mark. Women play a vital role in society and in the family. I urge women to play their part in preventing diseases and impacts away from their children and adolescents," he urged.

The participants were of the view that in Pakistan, 41% adults were overweight or obese as per previous data. "The number has likely gone too high in Pakistan during the pandemic. Obesity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, cancer, liver and kidney disease. High intake of Sugary Drinks is among the major reasons for growing obesity."They demanded that the government should take immediate measures and adopt a comprehensive approach along with priority actions like increasing taxes on sugary drinks and introducing mandatory FoPL on ultra processed foods.

The seminar was attended by women belonging to different schools of thought, former MPA Tahseen Fawad, Rubin Ghafoor, Samina Shoaib, Rohi Hashmi, Shakila Sabir, Dr. Sadra, and Shahida Javed. Vice President PANAH, Squadron Leader Ghulam Abbas, former Commissioner Income Tax Abdul Hafeez and a large umber of journalists also attended the seminar.

