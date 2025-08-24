Women’s Safety At Forefront Of Bold Traffic Reforms For Safer Islamabad; Says CTO ITP
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is revolutionizing traffic management by deploying advanced technological solutions to identify congestion points, ensuring that the flow of vehicles during peak hours remains flawless and orderly, said Pari Gul Tareen, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO).
In an interview with a local news channel on Sunday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) emphasized the transformative role of technology in reshaping Islamabad's traffic management system, adding, with leveraging advanced technology, we aim to create a smarter and more responsive traffic framework that can effectively tackle congestion and ensure smoother travel for all residents.
Tareen also highlighted the critical need for seat belt usage and adherence to speed limits, stating that these safety measures are key to preventing accidents and saving lives.
Pari Gul called for heightened awareness about the dangers of one-wheeling, emphasizing that following traffic rules and ensuring driver safety are key to reducing road risks.
Tareen also mentioned her commitment to ensuring a safer and more convenient environment for women commuters.
"We are implementing measures that specifically address the needs of women, ensuring that they have access to secure, efficient and hassle-free travel options across the city," she said and added, "This includes enhancing safety at key intersections and ensuring better traffic regulation around areas with high female foot traffic."
The CTO further emphasized the importance of collaboration with local authorities and city planners. "Improving traffic flow is a collective effort and we are working closely with other government agencies to ensure the implementation of measures that address both short-term challenges and long-term growth," Tareen concluded.
