Women’s Safety Top Priority: Ombudsperson

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Ombudsperson Punjab Ms Nabila Hakim Ali Khan said on Wednesday that women's safety was top priority and harassment in any form would not be tolerated at any cost.

She was addressing a seminar on “Sexual Harassment Prevention Policy, issued by the Higher education Commission of Pakistan” organised by Department of Law, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

She highlighted the Harassment Act, HEC policies, complaint registration process, and legal procedures and said that no one would be allowed to harass females at any place.

She said that the law fully protects the women but this community had lack of awareness about their rights.

She stressed the need of raising awareness among women about their rights and said that it is imperative to safeguard them especially at workplaces.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf Azam said that the university had adopted zero-tolerance policy on female harassment within its jurisdiction.

He said that the GCUF provided a safe and inclusive environment for female students and staff members so that they could perform their obligations with utmost calmness and complete comfort of mind.

Dr. Raa'na Malik, Chairperson, Department of Gender Studies, Punjab University, said that ensuring women’s safety is a collective responsibility.

She highlighted that educational institutions, after homes, should be the safest places for women.

Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Chairman, Department of Law GCUF, said that the Ombudsperson’s Office served as a shield for women because empowerment of females socially and economically is the key to strengthening Pakistan.

Later, Ms. Nabila Hakim Ali Khan and Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam unveiled the Code of Conduct against Harassment at GCUF and planted trees on university campus as a symbol of growth and commitment to a safe learning environment.

