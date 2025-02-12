Women’s Safety Top Priority: Ombudsperson
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Ombudsperson Punjab Ms Nabila Hakim Ali Khan said on Wednesday that women's safety was top priority and harassment in any form would not be tolerated at any cost.
She was addressing a seminar on “Sexual Harassment Prevention Policy, issued by the Higher education Commission of Pakistan” organised by Department of Law, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).
She highlighted the Harassment Act, HEC policies, complaint registration process, and legal procedures and said that no one would be allowed to harass females at any place.
She said that the law fully protects the women but this community had lack of awareness about their rights.
She stressed the need of raising awareness among women about their rights and said that it is imperative to safeguard them especially at workplaces.
GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf Azam said that the university had adopted zero-tolerance policy on female harassment within its jurisdiction.
He said that the GCUF provided a safe and inclusive environment for female students and staff members so that they could perform their obligations with utmost calmness and complete comfort of mind.
Dr. Raa'na Malik, Chairperson, Department of Gender Studies, Punjab University, said that ensuring women’s safety is a collective responsibility.
She highlighted that educational institutions, after homes, should be the safest places for women.
Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Chairman, Department of Law GCUF, said that the Ombudsperson’s Office served as a shield for women because empowerment of females socially and economically is the key to strengthening Pakistan.
Later, Ms. Nabila Hakim Ali Khan and Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam unveiled the Code of Conduct against Harassment at GCUF and planted trees on university campus as a symbol of growth and commitment to a safe learning environment.
Recent Stories
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inspection directorate head reviews ongoing uplift projects in Lodhran1 minute ago
-
DIG Tariq orders crackdown on illegal arms, land mafia, & drug networks1 minute ago
-
Women’s safety top priority: Ombudsperson1 minute ago
-
Accused trying to kidnap twins arrested1 minute ago
-
Three killed in Chakwal firing1 minute ago
-
Rescue-1122, Forest Department conduct mock drill to tackle forest fires11 minutes ago
-
300,000 kites seized, 2 arrested21 minutes ago
-
Artists asked to submit their entries for exhibition till March 2041 minutes ago
-
Narcotics smuggling bid foiled, 7kg drugs recovered in DI Khan41 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts classical music evening41 minutes ago
-
Early cotton sowing campaign to kick-start from Feb 1541 minutes ago
-
Focus on education necessary to tackle emerging global challenges: Governor Kundi41 minutes ago