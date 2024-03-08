RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Friday said that the self-dependence of women was inevitable for the socio-economic development and prosperity of any country.

The first lady, addressing a seminar held in connection with International Women's Day at Rawalpindi Women University in collaboration with SOS Foundation, said islam had granted full rights to women and now it was our responsibility to give them their rightful place and protection in the society.

She lauded the Rawalpindi Women University for not only empowering young women through education but also giving them awareness of important economic and social issues.

She said the International Women's Day was an opportunity to review the progress of women's rights and make a pledge for more efforts required in that regard.

The first lady said women comprise half of the country's population, despite that their participation in various sectors was still low necessitating more efforts for their economic empowerment.

Citing Quaid-e-Azam's strong support for women's rights, she said there were many examples of successful working women in Islamic history like Hazrat Khadija as well as in Pakistan's history including Fatima Jinnah, Begum Ra'ana Liaquat Ali Khan, and Benazir Bhutto who made a prominent place in practical life.

She said that the women's active participation in different fields proved that they could effectively contribute to the development and prosperity of the country through hard work and dedication.

The first lady told the gathering that Pakistan had passed the Property Rights Act to ensure the ownership rights of women and protect their properties against illegal possession.

Similarly, the Federal Ombudsman for the Elimination of Harassment at the Workplace has also been established to provide them safe working environment.

Highlighting the issue of breast cancer, the first lady emphasised the women to carry out self-examination as early diagnosis increased the chances of recovery.

She said the frequent messaging and awareness had helped to do away with the allied taboo and hesitation among the women which was helping in early diagnosis. She also called for a special focus on the challenge of mental health as it was not yet being taken seriously in the country.

Samina Alvi said that differently-abled persons (DAPs) constituted around 10-12 percent of the population but did not have due representation in society including education as well as employment.

She appealed to society including public, private and business organisations to ease the access of DAPs to their premises by building ramps and ensuring the availability of wheelchairs.

Chief Executive Officer of SOS Foundation Shaista Sohail lauded the first lady's role on social issues and called for practical measures like the inclusion of women in decision-making for their independence

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University Professor Dr Aneela Kamal said the female graduates of the university brought laurels to the country in varying fields. The institution has taken several pro-women steps like the establishment of the Women Development Center and the provision of financial assistance.

First Lady Samina also gave away medals and prizes to girl students who had excelled in different games.