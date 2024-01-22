Open Menu

Women’s Socioeconomic Development Guarantee For Country Progress: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday said that the share of women in Pakistan was about 52 percent in the country’s population and their socioeconomic development was guaranteed for speedy progress and prosperity of the nation.

Addressing a function organized by the National Commission on Status of Women held at a local hotel here as a chief guest, the Governor said the increase of girls students compared to boys students in educational institutions of KP was a solid proof of women’s education development.

The Governor said the status of women in islam was very high, adding our religion has given the right of property to them and nobody could change it.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that women were given highest respect by our society being a mother, sister, wife and daughter and it was the responsibility of the government to ensure provision of all rights to them.

He said close liaison with politicians for enactment of legislation for protection of rights of women was imperative for safeguarding their rights legally and constitutionally.

The governor assured full support to the national commission on status of women for progress, autonomy and development of women besides other organizations in this regard.

The function was also addressed by Nilofar Bakhtair, Chairperson, National Commission on Status of Women. Nilofar Bakhtiar said women of Pakistan were playing key roles in the development of their country and underscored the need for protection of their rights as guaranteed in the constitution.

The Chairperson said women should be given their due share in property and stressed on creation of awareness among the women about their property, constitutional and legal rights.

She urged the stakeholders and policy makers to take measures for the protection of women rights in the country.

Nilofar Bakhtair highlighted achievements and goals of the organization for development and empowerment of women. Later, she presented a shield to the governor.

