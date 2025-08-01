Open Menu

Women’s Talent Honoured At Art Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 07:35 PM

A vibrant exhibition of paintings was held at the Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi, showcasing the creative talents of students, particularly from Rawalpindi Women University

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025)

Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan was the chief guest while Shazia Rizwan, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Punjab was also present at the exhibition.

Both the dignitaries toured the exhibition, appreciating the artwork on display. Addressing the gathering, Shazia Rizwan lauded CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s efforts to preserve and promote Punjabi culture through concrete initiatives. She appreciated the enthusiasm of female students in the exhibition, emphasizing that empowering women is a key priority for the Chief Minister.

“Such exhibitions play a vital role in bringing talent to the forefront,” she added.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, in his address highlighted the role of artists in reflecting societal culture through their work.

He commended the students for portraying society’s essence with creativity and stressed the Punjab Arts Council’s pivotal role in promoting cultural heritage.

Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, Muhammad Shakoor, said that in line with CM's vision, cultural events are being organized to mark Independence Day. He announced that a series of programs themed around the struggle for justice will continue throughout August.

Later, Shazia Rizwan and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan presented certificates to the participating students in recognition of their contributions.

