Women's University Swabi Celebrates Labor Day With Special Tribute To Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Women's University Swabi, in a remarkable event titled "Kaka Meherbani, Khala Meherbani," honored its staff members ranging from grade one to sixteen for their unwavering dedication and services.

The event, organized by the Youth Development Center and Directorate of Public Relations and Publications on Wednesday highlighted the crucial role of various university employees, including Qasids and Naib Qasids, clerks, senior clerks, gardeners, carpenters and security guards, in the institution's success.

Dr. Raeesa Bano, Director of the Youth Development Center, emphasized the significant contributions of non-academic staff, stating, "These individuals are the backbone of the university." Dr. Sadhana, Assistant Professor of Islamic Studies and In-charge of the Faculty of Social Sciences, shed light on the rights of laborers from an Islamic perspective, enriching the attendees understanding of the subject.

The event also featured insights from Dr. Umme Kulsoom, Director of ORIC, Quality Enhancement Cell, Dr. Saniya Zahra Ali, Director of Academics, and Dr. Gulnaz, Provost, along with Dr. Sana Ullah, Chairman of the Biochemistry Department, who shared their experiences and acknowledged the indispensable roles of the staff.

A highlight of the event was a dramatic presentation titled "Life: Thorns for Some, Roses for Others," performed by the Dramatics Society led by Waseem Khattak which depicted the plight of workers, receiving immense appreciation from the audience.

