KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers of the 4th National Women Law Conference on Tuesday stressed the need for empowering and providing equal rights to women and urged the women lawyers to come forward to help resolve the issues of them.

Addressing to the fourth National Women Law Conference titled 'Women's Friendly Laws and Implementation' organized by Justice Helpline at a local hotel here, Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza said her department was making all-out efforts to empower the women.

She said today everyone was talking about rights of the women as their voice was being now widely heard.

She said there were many issues in our society and the women development department was trying its best to provide help to violence-hit women at all levels.

Justice Mehmood A Khan while addressing the conference said he had not seen in his profession that the women needed any special treatment as they were capable to work in every field.

Chairman of the Sindh Commission on the status of women Nuzhat Shirin said the purpose of the commission was to review laws and give its recommendations on them.

She said the commission had issued a free legal aid directory to provide legal help to women, who faced violence.

She said there were a total of 12 women police stations in the province and the working environment over there was not ideal.

Besides others President of the Justice Helpline Nadeem Shaikh also addressed to the participants and underscored the need for empowering the women.