QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday underscored the crucial role of women's votes in shaping the country's future, stressing that their participation was essential for electing sincere leadership.

Addressing a delegation of women, Senator Zehri highlighted that women constitute over half of Pakistan's population, making their votes a decisive force in the upcoming elections. She emphasized the need to raise awareness about the power and significance of women's suffrage, emphasizing that their votes could determine the nation's trajectory.

"The correct use of vote is the duty of every Pakistani," she asserted.

"By exercising our right to vote freely and without coercion, we can ensure that we elect leaders who are committed to the progress and prosperity of our country."

Senator Zehri further noted that the people of Balochistan had become increasingly aware of their rights and were eager to make informed decisions through the ballot box. She urged women in particular to actively participate in the upcoming elections to bring about positive change.

"Every single vote, including those of women, holds immense importance," she reiterated. "Let us use our votes wisely to elect leaders who will work tirelessly for the betterment of our nation."