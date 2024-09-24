(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Under the direction of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary and the District Commissioner of Lower Dir, a Women's Week was celebrated at the Girls Degree College Gulabad, Adenzai with the support of the local Forest Division, on Tuesday.

According to officials, the ceremony was organized to raise awareness about the rights, role and struggles of women in the society.

During the event, the college principal, Farah Wasil and the students delivered speeches highlighting these important issues.

As part of the event, the Forest Department distributed 100 saplings of chir and 200 saplings of deodar to the students.

Some of these saplings were also planted on the college premises to promote environmental conservation.

