Women’s Week Celebration Inaugurates At GC University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 12:47 AM
The Alumni Association of Government College University Hyderabad has commended the university’s initiative in organizing Women’s Week celebrations and the inauguration of the Women’s Cricket Team, marking a significant step towards empowering women in sports
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Alumni Association of Government College University Hyderabad has commended the university’s initiative in organizing Women’s Week celebrations and the inauguration of the Women’s Cricket Team, marking a significant step towards empowering women in sports.
The event witnessed the presence of several esteemed personalities from the cricketing world and alumni network.
Notable attendees included Abdul Rehman Rajput, President of the Alumni Association, Haris Khan, Senior Cricket Coach, Afzal Gujjar, Suleman Talpur, PCB Regional Head, Amin Yousuf, Faisal Athar, Coach, Sohail Malik, Prof Najaf Raza and other distinguished figures.
Expressing his appreciation, Abdul Rehman Rajput, President of the Alumni Association, remarked, “It is heartening to see our alma mater taking such progressive steps. The launch of the Women’s Cricket Team is a testament to the university’s dedication to gender equality and sports excellence.
”
Chief guest Haris Khan, senior cricket coach of Pakistan, lauded the initiative, saying, “We are happy to witness this development and will fully support the Government College University Hyderabad in its efforts to promote women’s cricket.”
The gathering also included interactive sessions where guests engaged with the players, offering guidance and sharing inspiring anecdotes of past students who made significant contributions to cricket. A friendly match was also played to commemorate the occasion. In recognition of their contributions and support, Vice Chancellor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif presented souvenirs to the esteemed guests as a token of appreciation.
The event concluded on a high note, with alumni and cricketing figures reiterating their commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for women in both academics and extracurricular activities.
Recent Stories
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, directs local residents should be ..
Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC University
KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs for practical steps ..
UAE President, Central African Republic President witness signing of Comprehensi ..
Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mamsha Seerah
Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media
TEVTA, BoK join hands to implement Ehsas Hunar Program
UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation
Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC1 hour ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines1 hour ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey1 hour ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families1 hour ago
-
Police foils truck robbery1 hour ago
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram2 hours ago
-
NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, directs local residents should be exempt from toll ta ..3 minutes ago
-
Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC University3 minutes ago
-
KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs for practical steps to ensure compulsory ..3 minutes ago
-
Engr Naeem Khan conferred with NEES Award3 minutes ago
-
Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year4 hours ago
-
PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda4 hours ago