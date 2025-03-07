Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC University

(@FahadShabbir)

The Alumni Association of Government College University Hyderabad has commended the university’s initiative in organizing Women’s Week celebrations and the inauguration of the Women’s Cricket Team, marking a significant step towards empowering women in sports

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Alumni Association of Government College University Hyderabad has commended the university’s initiative in organizing Women’s Week celebrations and the inauguration of the Women’s Cricket Team, marking a significant step towards empowering women in sports.

The event witnessed the presence of several esteemed personalities from the cricketing world and alumni network.

Notable attendees included Abdul Rehman Rajput, President of the Alumni Association, Haris Khan, Senior Cricket Coach, Afzal Gujjar, Suleman Talpur, PCB Regional Head, Amin Yousuf, Faisal Athar, Coach, Sohail Malik, Prof Najaf Raza and other distinguished figures.

Expressing his appreciation, Abdul Rehman Rajput, President of the Alumni Association, remarked, “It is heartening to see our alma mater taking such progressive steps. The launch of the Women’s Cricket Team is a testament to the university’s dedication to gender equality and sports excellence.

”

Chief guest Haris Khan, senior cricket coach of Pakistan, lauded the initiative, saying, “We are happy to witness this development and will fully support the Government College University Hyderabad in its efforts to promote women’s cricket.”

The gathering also included interactive sessions where guests engaged with the players, offering guidance and sharing inspiring anecdotes of past students who made significant contributions to cricket. A friendly match was also played to commemorate the occasion. In recognition of their contributions and support, Vice Chancellor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif presented souvenirs to the esteemed guests as a token of appreciation.

The event concluded on a high note, with alumni and cricketing figures reiterating their commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for women in both academics and extracurricular activities.