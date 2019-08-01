UrduPoint.com
Women's Welfare And Development Center (WWDC) To Start New Courses For Result Awaiting Students

Women's Welfare and Development center (WWDC) to start new courses for result awaiting students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Women's Welfare and Development center (WWDC) has started the programme for poor and deserving students who were waiting for their intermediate results.

According to an official, they will be imparted different courses under this programme to help channelize their hidden skills, besides economically empowering them.

She said that the courses include Dress making, Textile designing, Glass painting ,Short computer course�and Beauty parlour.

She said that the aim of said programme was to facilitate needy women and enabling them to support their families through their professional skills and mitigate poverty at grass root level.

She said that WWDC was all committed to empower women in all possible ways.

