Won't Allow Conspirators To Damage Country: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Won't allow conspirators to damage country: minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday stated that the interim government would not allow any conspirators to damage the country and if anyone tried to take the law into their own hands would be dealt with iron hands.

"The law will take its course as it is the responsibility of the state to maintain law and order", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that for a better future for Pakistan, the federation, provinces, and all political parties should unite against terrorism, adding, that we would not rest until terrorism is eradicated and will try to control terrorism despite the many challenges facing the country.

He said the whole nation needs to stand united alongside our security forces to extirpate the menace of terrorism forever.

Minister said our armed forces are not alone in this need of time we all firmly stand with them and will fight to counter terrorism.

Replying to a question, he said under the policy, the values of peace, tolerance, and diversity will be promoted in the society and social, electronic, and print media would be used proactively to counter violent extremism.

The minister further reiterated the national resolve to eliminate terrorism and extremism as it has caused irreparable damage to the country in the past.

