Won’t apologise even if I lose ministry: Fawad Ch on slapping Sami Ibrahim

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

“If this ministry goes, it will come back,” he said, adding, “I have not become a minister for the first or last time.”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has responded to rumours of him being removed from the cabinet for slapping journalist Sami Ibrahim.

Speaking to a reporter, Fawad Chaudhry said that he is not concerned about ministries.

“If this ministry goes, it will come back,” he said, adding, “I have not become a minister for the first or last time.”

The minister went on to say that the incident happened after being exaggerated, no need to apologise.

“I will not apologise even if I lose my minister,” he said.

Earlier in response to a tweet by Arif Hameed Bhatti, Fawad Chaudhry called such journalists as yellow journalists and vowed to launch an campaign against them.

Fawad Chaudhry said, “Why do you get angry for rich anchors only? Why isn’t your journalism in danger when mafias like Sami Ibrahim don’t pay poor self-made journalists like Abid Rahi?”

The minister said that the journalism is in danger because of yellow journalists and we need to launch a campaign against it.

Rumours have it that Fawad Chaudhry can be removed from his position after he slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at a wedding in Faisalabad.

Fawad Chaudhary alleged that the journalist had demanded Rs200 million for advertisements for BOL tv of fake degrees fame while he was the information minister.

He said that Sami Ibrahim started blackmailing him when he refused to provide him the revenue for ads.

Sami Ibrahim has registered an FIR against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for slapping him.

Sami Ibrahim in his FIR has requested the authorities to take legal action against Fawad Chaudhry and register a case against him for abusing him and threatening him of dangerous consequences.

Sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan can consider removing Fawad Chaudhry from federal cabinet.

The pressure is mounting on the government from the journalist community who stand in support with Fawad Chaudhry.