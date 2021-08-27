UrduPoint.com

'Wood Cutting Units Near Forests Being Abandoned'

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:11 PM

'Wood cutting units near forests being abandoned'

Punjab Forest Secretary Shahid Zaman has said that wood cutting units near all public forests across the province are being abandoned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Forest Secretary Shahid Zaman has said that wood cutting units near all public forests across the province are being abandoned.

According to official sources here on Friday, the secretary said that wood cutting machines had been seized from various places as notices were served to the owners of the wood cutting units but instructions were violated.

He said that wood cutting machines had already been removed from 'Changa Manga'.

Shahid Zaman said that as per forest law wood cutting machines could not be set up in 8km area of forests.

The removal of wood cutting machines would help in overcoming wood theft incidents, he added.

Secretary said that operation against wood cutting machines was carried out in Bhakkar, Okara, Bahawalpur, Shorkot, Faisalabad and other districts.

He said that all out efforts would be made to protect forests.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Manga Okara Bahawalpur Bhakkar All From

Recent Stories

Western Military Intervention Made Afghanistan a M ..

Western Military Intervention Made Afghanistan a Much More Dangerous Place - UK ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt transferring benefits to farmer community for ..

Govt transferring benefits to farmer community for promoting agri sector: SAPM

3 minutes ago
 CPEC projects to lead economic revolution in count ..

CPEC projects to lead economic revolution in country: Khalid Mansoor

3 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Understand Reason for Germany's Se ..

Russia Hopes to Understand Reason for Germany's Secrecy Over Navalny Case - Lavr ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain discuss fostering ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain discuss fostering ties

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan; sole ai ..

Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan; sole aim to achieve peaceful, soverei ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.