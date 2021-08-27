'Wood cutting units near forests being abandoned'

Punjab Forest Secretary Shahid Zaman has said that wood cutting units near all public forests across the province are being abandoned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Forest Secretary Shahid Zaman has said that wood cutting units near all public forests across the province are being abandoned.

According to official sources here on Friday, the secretary said that wood cutting machines had been seized from various places as notices were served to the owners of the wood cutting units but instructions were violated.

He said that wood cutting machines had already been removed from 'Changa Manga'.

Shahid Zaman said that as per forest law wood cutting machines could not be set up in 8km area of forests.

The removal of wood cutting machines would help in overcoming wood theft incidents, he added.

Secretary said that operation against wood cutting machines was carried out in Bhakkar, Okara, Bahawalpur, Shorkot, Faisalabad and other districts.

He said that all out efforts would be made to protect forests.