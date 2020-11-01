UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wooden Factory Catches Fire

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Wooden factory catches fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Wood worth thousands of rupees was reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a wooden factory at Waton Road, here on Sunday.

On receiving information, some vehicles of Rescue-1122 with fire-fighters reached the spot. After hectic efforts, the firefighters succeeded to control the fire.

No loss of life was reported. The cause behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles Road Sunday

Recent Stories

FAB fully digitises account opening process for UA ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP performs 3 surgeries for uterine prolapse us ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

2 hours ago

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

3 hours ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

3 hours ago

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.