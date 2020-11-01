Wooden factory catches fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Wood worth thousands of rupees was reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a wooden factory at Waton Road, here on Sunday.

On receiving information, some vehicles of Rescue-1122 with fire-fighters reached the spot. After hectic efforts, the firefighters succeeded to control the fire.

No loss of life was reported. The cause behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately.