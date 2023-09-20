Open Menu

Woodworking Correctional Industry Inaugurated In Central Prison Haripur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Woodworking correctional industry inaugurated in central prison Haripur

A woodworking correctional industry was inaugurated at central prison Haripur to provide inmates with great avenues to learn the skill and also earn from the sale of products, Jail Superintendent Umair Khan said on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A woodworking correctional industry was inaugurated at central prison Haripur to provide inmates with great avenues to learn the skill and also earn from the sale of products, Jail Superintendent Umair Khan said on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usman Mahsud along with Additional Inspector General of Prisons (HQs) Hamid Ur Rahman opened the industry in a ceremony at the central prison.

Jail Superintendent Umair Khan said the woodworking center is registered with TEVTA wherein the prisoners will earn a diploma in Carpentry.

They will learn woodworking skills which they can utilize for post-release livelihood opportunities, Umair Khan said.

The woodwork center will also take woodwork orders from the government and private sector for furniture making and other products, he informed.

This development was warmly celebrated by the prisoners of central prison Haripur. Soon a display center of the products will be established for display and sale of woodwork products in public.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Sale Haripur From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

4 minutes ago
 Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

11 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

11 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

11 minutes ago
Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

11 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

28 minutes ago
 Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

18 minutes ago
 Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to ..

Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to witnesses' absence

9 minutes ago
 US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

18 minutes ago
 McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Champi ..

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan