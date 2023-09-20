Woodworking correctional industry inaugurated in central prison Haripur

A woodworking correctional industry was inaugurated at central prison Haripur to provide inmates with great avenues to learn the skill and also earn from the sale of products, Jail Superintendent Umair Khan said on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A woodworking correctional industry was inaugurated at central prison Haripur to provide inmates with great avenues to learn the skill and also earn from the sale of products, Jail Superintendent Umair Khan said on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usman Mahsud along with Additional Inspector General of Prisons (HQs) Hamid Ur Rahman opened the industry in a ceremony at the central prison.

Jail Superintendent Umair Khan said the woodworking center is registered with TEVTA wherein the prisoners will earn a diploma in Carpentry.

They will learn woodworking skills which they can utilize for post-release livelihood opportunities, Umair Khan said.

The woodwork center will also take woodwork orders from the government and private sector for furniture making and other products, he informed.

This development was warmly celebrated by the prisoners of central prison Haripur. Soon a display center of the products will be established for display and sale of woodwork products in public.