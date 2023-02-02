Wool marketing, cutting & breed of wool training at The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Balochistan, and Islamic Relief Fund, arranged a two-day training session on 'Wool marketing, cutting & breed of wool', for sheep and goat farmers of Quetta at the university's veterinary academy, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Balochistan, and Islamic Relief Fund, arranged a two-day training session on 'Wool marketing, cutting & breed of wool', for sheep and goat farmers of Quetta at the university's veterinary academy, here on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of the training and distributed certificates among the participants, while Additional Director Planning Quetta, Balochistan, Dr Abdul Jabbar, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram and 40 farmers attended the event.

Prof Nasim briefed the participants about the current scenario of livestock and its products in Pakistan. He also briefed them about the flood relief activity of UVAS for Balochistan and listed the efforts of Islamic Relief Fund for sponsoring such training for capacity building of livestock farmers.

The participants also presented handmade products of wool and displayed them at the veterinary academy for the interest of audience, faculty and students.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited and checked the quality and standard of the wool products.