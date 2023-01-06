UrduPoint.com

Woolen Clothes Distributed Among Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Woolen clothes distributed among children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Woolen clothes were distributed among orphans and homeless children at Model Children homes under the aegis of the social welfare department here on Friday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Amina Alam with In charge children home Lubna Ashfaq distributed the clothes.

She said that children at model homes were being provided all facilities, including educationand food, adding that:" It is our collective responsibility to provide protection to shelterlesschildren".

