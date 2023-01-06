Woolen clothes distributed among children

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Woolen clothes were distributed among orphans and homeless children at Model Children homes under the aegis of the social welfare department here on Friday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Amina Alam with In charge children home Lubna Ashfaq distributed the clothes.

She said that children at model homes were being provided all facilities, including educationand food, adding that:" It is our collective responsibility to provide protection to shelterlesschildren".