Woolies Demand Increase After Mercury Dips

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Demand for warm clothes has risen sharply after the temperature decreased significantly in recent days.

The rates of warm clothes have increased in the flea markets as well as major stores. Brands have also increased prices of of their new sweaters, which start from Rs3,500.

Jackets and coats for children are available for Rs4,000 to Rs8,000 apiece, while mufflers are available between Rs250 and Rs350. A pair of socks is available for up to Rs280.

Overcoats for children are available for Rs4,000 to Rs7,000 while overcoats for elders are available for Rs6,000 and Rs14,000. Shawls are selling in the range of Rs4,000 and Rs8,000.

A buyer, Muhammad Bilal, told APP at the flea market on Saturday that secondhand sweaters were available between Rs450 and Rs700 while coats were selling for up to Rs600.

Shawls in the flea markets are available between Rs400 and Rs600 while sweaters for elders were being sold between Rs450 and Rs900, a female buyer, Razia Bibi said, who had come to the flea market for purchase clothes for her children.

Shopkeepers in the flea market, Adeel and Rana Shahid, said that the import duty on secondhand clothes had been enhanced, while the cost of transportation also increased.

On the other hand, store owners Riaz and Faisal, said that prices of raw materials for new clothes had increased along with the labour cost and the factors caused a hike in the prices of new clothes.

