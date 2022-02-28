Word 'Fake' is the brand of Sharif family: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill believes the word 'Fake' is the brand of Sharif family saying whether it be fake letters, receipts, videos or fonts it has all come from them.

While responding to the statement of PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb, Gill said the corrupt spokesperson of the fugitives has lost her temper.

"The word fake is the brand of the Sharif family. Fake letters, receipts, fonts, videos, accounts or fake companies have come from them," he said in a statement issued here.

He said whether it comes to fake mandate or being fake sick, they ran to London. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the nerves of thieves and looters. The corrupt are feeling uneasy by the government's performance," he said.