Word "fear" Does Not Exist In The Dictionary Of Muslims: FO

Pakistan has said Kartar Pur corridor project and the process of facilitation in peace talks between US and Taliban will continue despite India's unilateral steps in Occupied Kashmir

Pakistan will continue to play the role of facilitator in peace talks between US and Taliban.", this was said by Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson during weekly briefing Thursday.He appealed to US and international community to play their role against the unilateral steps taken by India in changing the status of Occupied Kashmir against UN resolutions.Rejecting Indian unilateral steps with regard to Indian held Kashmir he said Indian terrorism reigns supreme in Occupied Kashmir.

Occupied Kashmir has turned into the biggest prison of the world where 4 million Muslims have been kept captive by Indian occupational forces. The curfew is in place since the last several days therein due to which there is acute shortage of food items in occupied valley.

The internet and telephone service also stands suspended in Indian Held Kashmir.Pakistan while rejecting categorically Indian claim about Occupied Kashmir has said Occupied Kashmir is not internal affair of India.

The resolution of Kashmir issue lies in the resolutions of Security Council.Responding to a question Dr Faisal said after the unilateral decision of India , Prime Minister (PM) has asked to use all options.

Foreign Minister has written letters to presidents of UN and Security Council.Pakistan is not sending its high commissioner to India after the national security council meeting held under the PM Imran Khan.To a question he said that Pakistan is also reviewing to move International Court of Justice against Indian decision.

Soon decision will be taken in this regard under Attorney General. Pakistan will take all steps in this connection and continue political, diplomatic and moral support of Kashmiris.He said foreign secretary had talked to US representative Alice Wells on different issues and she was given detailed briefing on Afghan peace process and Kashmir situation.

Alice Wells has been informed about Pakistan concerns over India's unilateral moves. Kashmir issue will be soon taken up with US.About Kartar Pur corridor Dr Faisal said Pakistan respects all religions.

This project will continue and Pakistan will not create any hindrance in regard to this project.Replying to a question he said Pakistan is a Muslim country and the word "fear" does not exist in the dictionary of Muslims.

Therefore India should remember February 27 before doing any thing.He said reaction has come from Muslim world but most of the Muslims are engaged in Hajj related matters . Now voices are coming from within India.To a question about release of Hafiz Saeed he said Hafiz Saeed is not being set free .

Indian media is spreading false news.Regarding air routes he said air routes have been changed but have not been closed.