Word recitation competition held at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A word recitation competition was organized by the Department of Persian, Islamia University Bahawalpur titled as "Jashan-e-Iqbal".

Allama Iqbal's poem "Shikwah" was selected for the recitation.

A total of twenty-four students from different departments of the university participated in the competition and recited the two "bands" selected by the judges from the poem "Shikwah" with great enthusiasm.

Dr. Rozina Anjum Naqvi in her presidential address described the Allama Iqbal's philosophy in his poem "Shikwsh".

Chief Judge Prof. Dr Faizul Hassan Naseem also highlighted Allama Iqbal's philosophy regarding science and announced the results of the competition.

Mohammad Ayub of Department of Engineering came first, Mahim Rafiq from Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology came second, and Aniq Zahid of Department of Media Studies bagged the third position while Nisar Abid from Department of Media Studies got the consolation prize. Certificates were also distributed among all the participating students.