Words used in the verdict are beneath any civil discourse, DG ISPR

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Director General Inter Services Pubklic Relations ,Major General Asif Ghafoor has said on Thursday that the detailed verdict on former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's high treason case has proven the armed forces' fears true.The DG ISPR addressed an important press conference today, where he said that the words used in the verdict are beneath any civil discourse."The fears that were expressed after the special court's Dec 17 short judgment, those fears are being proven true," DG ISPR Maj Gen Ghafoor said."Our enemies want to enrage us and want us to fight among ourselves," said the DG ISPR, adding that it won't be allowed to happen.He said that anarchy and discord will not be allowed to take place in the country."Pakistan Army is not only an institution but a family," said the army's spokesman.

"Along with defending our borders, we also know how to defend the honour of our institution," said the DG ISPR.He further said that the army remains strengthened only due to the support of the people."We will not let this stability be reversed under any circumstances," he said.

"Pakistan Army will thwart any attempts of external as well as internal enemies.""A while ago, the army chief held a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan," said DG ISPR in relation to the verdict.He said that the army and government are together trying to steer the country towards a conducive direction, free of threats.

He urged the nation to keep their trust on the armed forces.The press conference by Maj. Gen. Ghafoor came after the special court that sentenced General (r) Pervez Musharraf to death on Tuesday, issued its detailed verdict.