Words used in verdict against Pervez Musharraf have no place in religion, culture and humanity: DG ISPR  

The DG ISPR has said that the reservations what they have already pointed out have proven true through the wording of the verdict against Pervez Musharraf.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the wording used in the verdict against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf have no space in religion, culture and humanity.

"The words used in the judgement have no space in religion, culture and humanaity," said DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

"Our reservations we showed earlier have proven true," he further said while referring to the anger and anguish of the armed forces on verdict against their former chief.

He also said that detailed meeting was held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Bajwa and they discussed the verdict and its impact on the national security and state institutions. "Chief of Aarmy Staff has called on PM Imran Khan and they discussed the situation arose after the Special Court's verdict against General (retired) Pervez Musharraf," said Major General Ghafoor, adding that " the government itself will share the details of that meeting very soon,".

He said Pakistan army would not allow anyone to create anarchy or unrest in the country and was fully aware of all threats.

"We know the threats and we know how to deal with them,".

Earlier today, a three-member special court issued detailed verdict in high treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf. It was a split decision as two judges sentenced Pervez Musharraf to death on five counts while the third one acquitted him of treason charges.

“Body of Musharraf should be hanged in D-Chowk for three-days if he (Musharraf) died before execution of death sentence,” wrote two of the three judges of Special bench.

The ruling PTI has already rejected the verdict saying that it was one-sided and was against the fair trial. The government has announced to challenge the verdict before the Supreme Court.