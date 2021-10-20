Work at Bahawalpur Museum projects to be completed soon: Usman

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Usman Ali Khan Wednesday said that development work at the state-of-the art building of Bahawalpur Museum will completed soon and added that it would be an addition to the beautiful architecture.

The projects under construction of the museum included front elevation of building facade, Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Khamis Memorial Hall and gallery which will be completed soon to provide the best environment to the visitors and tourists.

He expressed these views during his visit to the under construction projects at Bahawalpur Museum. Director Bahawalpur Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani was also accompanied him on the occasion.

Muhammad Zubair briefed the Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab on the ongoing development work of Bahawalpur Museum.

Usman Ali Khan said that the government was paying special attention to education, health, information and entertainment projects. He further said that the continuation of development works in South Punjab is the result of the efforts of the present government.

On this occasion, Usman Ali Khan also issued instructions to the XEN and SDO Building to complete the construction schemes of the museum within the specific time.

He said that Bahawalpur Museum has been playing an important role in the promotion of history and culture of Bahawalpur and Cholistan especially Hakra civilization.

