Work at Shahdara Morh reviewed: Yasir Gillani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani and Additional Commissioner Tariq Qureshi here on Wednesday reviewed the work on Shahdara Morh.

According to PHA sources, PHA chairman said, "Shahdara is the entrance point of Lahore so it will be made beautiful.

" The National Highways Authority (NHA) officials assured to complete asphalt work till coming Sunday.

The additional commissioner said that lighting system should be improved while mechanical sweeper of Lahore Waste Management Company must start cleanliness work at Shahdara Morh.

It is pertinent to mention here that officials of concerned departments briefed the PHA chairman and Additional commissioner about the work at Shahdara Morh.