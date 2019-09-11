UrduPoint.com
Work Begins At Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute Of Cardiology (CPEIC) Uplift Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:21 PM

Work begins at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) uplift project

The construction work has been started at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) here on Wednesda

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) -:The construction work has been started at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) here on Wednesday.

According to building department official source, a sum of Rs 28.

616 million would be spent for the provision of emergency exits (steel stairs and RCC ramp).

The initial funds was released for the project concerned while the project would take nine months for completion.

The steers would connect the OPD to the other sections of the CPEIC hospital and wards, sources concluded.

