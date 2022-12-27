UrduPoint.com

Work Begins On Construction Of FIC General Cardiology Ward

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Work begins on construction of FIC general cardiology ward

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Construction work has begun on General Cardiology Ward of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Sajid Mehmood FIC said that the ward would consist of 65 beds and constructed at third floor of FIC building with an estimated cost of Rs150 million.

He said that the project would be completed within 6-month with the help of philanthropists. The MS said that at present, FIC had capacity of 250 beds which was not sufficient for heart patients. He said that with the construction of this ward the capacity of FIC would reach to 315 which would provide relief to the heart patients.

