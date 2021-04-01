UrduPoint.com
Work Begins To Provide Sui Gas Facility To Residents

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:36 PM

Work begins to provide Sui gas facility to residents

Pipelines and relevant material has started arriving at Vehari city for execution of the project meant to provide Sui gas facility to residents of the city

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Pipelines and relevant material has started arriving at Vehari city for execution of the project meant to provide Sui gas facility to residents of the city.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has divided the city into twelve (12) segments for execution of the project being undertaken on the recommendations of MNA Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal. Route of the pipeline has been finalized and Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal, the younger brother of the MNA visited the site and witnessed the route accompanying SANGPL officials here Thursday.

The pipeline would run through different city areas including College town, Iqbal town, Zakariya town, Bhatti colony 45/wb, Tariq Bin Ziyad colony, 9-wb and 11-wb five-marla schemes and a sum of Rs 80 million would be spent on this segment of the project.

Zahid Iqbal said on the occasion that Sui gas was a basic facility that the incumbent government was committed to provide to the citizens of Vehari. He said that government has launched many initiatives to provide relief to the common folks.

Chairman market committee Vehari Rana Imran Ul Haq, former Baldia chairman Jam Tahir Hussain Sathar, former vice chairman Baldia Vehari Chaudhry Inayat Gujjar, Chaudhry Ehtasham ul Haq Goshi, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Zahid Khan Barki and Saeed Ahmad Chaudhry were present.

