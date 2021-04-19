UrduPoint.com
Work Being Carried Out To Computerize ICT Land Record: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Work being carried out to computerize ICT land record: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Monday informed the National Assembly that work was being carried swiftly to computerize all land record in Islamabad Capital Territory and Federal Areas.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Sajida Begum and others regarding non-availability of open, fair and transparent system of mutation (land/property) in ICT and Federal areas, he said land was very precious in the capital.

Utmost care and proper procedure has to be adopted for transferring the land from one person to other, he added.

He said land was being transferred under Revenue Act 1967 after thorough scrutiny. Both the buyer, seller and concern officials of revenue departments were present during transfer of land, he added.

He suggested, the process could be made easy if Deputy Commissioner was empowered to complete the process within 10 days.

However, he said proper legislative was needed in this regard.

Shaukat Ali requested the chair to refer the matter to the concern standing committee so modalities could be prepared after detailed deliberation.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary Narcotic Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique told the house that Anti Narcotic Force (ANF), Ranger, police and other law enforcing agencies were fully active against drug mafia.

In response to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Rana Mubashir and others about increasing trend of drug addiction, he said as many 156 cases were registered in Punjab besides arresting 135 people involved in the heinous crime. Awareness campaign was also being carried out at schools, colleges and universities level, he said.

He said around 450 more people were being inducted to enhance ANF workforce. He informed that advertisement has already be published after taking approval from the Prime Minister.

