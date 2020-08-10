Work continued at 3 dam projects in Kohat Division: Senate body told

The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources was informed that work was continued on three dam projects in Kohat Division including Zamir Gul Dam, Khattak Banda Dam and Makh Banda Dam with storage capacity of 6691 acre feet (AF), 4988 AF and 693 AF respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources was informed that work was continued on three dam projects in Kohat Division including Zamir Gul Dam, Khattak Banda Dam and Makh Banda Dam with storage capacity of 6691 acre feet (AF), 4988 AF and 693 AF respectively.

The committee meeting was held here Monday chaired by Senator Shamim Afridi.

The committee was briefed about the potential of hydropower, small and irrigation dams in Kohat division, status of work at such dams and dams in feasibility study stage.

The committee was also briefed about the current status of construction work on Zamir Gul Dam, Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad and provision of water channels to villages Mandoni, Shahid Pur and adjacent areas for irrigation purpose and raising of Tanda dam.

The committee was informed that Gandiali Dam, Chanda Fateh Khan Dam, Kandar Dam, Naryab Dam, Changhoze Dam and Sharki Dam had already been completed in Kohat Division.

Regarding the project of increasing capacity and improvement in command area of Tanda Dam, the committee was told that it would have embankment height of 115 ft and length of 2340ft.

The reservoir capacity would be 78000 AF having 80km long canal system and would irrigate 30372 acres of Kohat Division.

While discussing the grievances of affectees of Neelum Jhelum Project who belonged to village Nausari, the Committee was told that the demands of affectees included a permanent resettlement, compensation of land in compliance with prevailing market rates, job opportunities and construction of protection wall.

The Committee was told that the first three matters had already been taken care of at the time of construction and afterwards, however, the matter of protection wall would be looked after at priority.

The meeting was attended by senators Sana Jamali, Usman Kakar, Syed Sabir Shah and senior officials of concerned departments.