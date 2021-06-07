Work Continued Under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" Programme

Metropolitan Corporation staff on Monday continued their work under the "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" Programme in the district

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation staff on Monday continued their work under the "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" Programme in the district.

In second phase of the Programme, the staff will carry out complete repair and cleaning of sewerage lines, manholes and public toilets in all cities and towns of the division.

This was stated by Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha while giving details of the programme.

He said that during the first week of the programme, 86,700 operations were carried out in all the three districts of the division for cleaning of streets and removal of garbage, out of which 18,370 operations were carried out in Sahiwal district, 39,277 in Okara district and 29,053 operations in Pakpattan district.

The Commissioner said that during the first week, the public also registered 394 complaints related to cleanliness out of which, 282 were resolved on the same day.

He urged all the local bodies especially the Metropolitan Corporation Sahiwal to seek cooperation of the people in the operations of the second week and continue cleaning of sewerage lines on a daily basis.