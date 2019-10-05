Work continues on 405 uplift projects in Multan division: Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that work in progress on 405 uplift projects across Multan division

He directed the departments concerned to ensure use of allocated funds for uplift projects timely, adding that delay in use of funds would not be tolerated.

The CM Usman Buzdar expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting at circuit house here on Saturday. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi specially attended the meeting.

The initiatives taken for ongoing uplift projects, law & order situation and anti- dengue were reviewed in the meeting.

He ordered an inquiry on the complaints of presence of dengue larva at Naqshband colony and said that strict action would be taken against concerned over negligence in dengue surveillance.

He said that laziness in anti-dengue drive would not be tolerated.

He ordered health and other departments concerned for improving dengue surveillance.

CM Usman Buzdar said that proposal to do kidney centre under supervision of district headquarters hospital (DHQ) was being considered.

He sought detailed report about sewerage system in Multan.

He directed the concerned department to prepare comprehensive package about construction of under-passes, fly-over and extension and maintenance of roads in Multan.

He said that consultation with parliamentarions about uplift projects would continue.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MNAs Malik Amir Dogar, Ahmad Hussain Dehar,Ibrahim Khan and MPAs attended the meeting.