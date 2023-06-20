UrduPoint.com

Work For Pakistan's Vital Interests, Masood Khan Urges Community In Atlanta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 08:17 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, on Monday met members of the Pakistani community in Atlanta, capital of the U.S. state of Georgia, and urged them to work for the vital interests of the country.

"You are pillars and pivots of Pak-US relations," the ambassador told a cheering gathering of the community members, calling them "hidden nuggets".

Welcoming the ambassador, the President of the Pakistani-American Friends of Atlanta (PAFA), Sanam Azeem, highlighted that the Pakistani community in Atlanta was the most charitable, hospitable and service-oriented.

Dr Sania Niaz, President APPNA (Association of Physicians of Pakistani descent in North America) Georgia chapter, highlighted the contributions being made by he organization in providing services to the underserved areas of the country along with other humanitarian activities especially during calamities.

Raabia Bhatti, President OPEN Atlanta, said the organization was focusing on developing, connecting and inspiring the Pakistani community in Atlanta. She said OPEN Atlanta was endeavouring to engage the community in all possible ways and to find and create opportunities for the future generations coming to Atlanta.

The President Atlanta Citizen Foundation (TCF), Abdullah Jaffery, said his organization was trying to bring about positive change in the country through education.

The Vice President Carter Centre Kashaf Ijaz, Engro Board Member, Henna Inam, Magistrate Judge with Cobb County Tauqeer Chouhan, Pastor Younus Farhat, Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, Pakistan Business Council (Georgia) and Voices of Muslims, also spoke on the occasion.

Georgia State Senator Shaikh Rahman, a Bengali-American born in Pakistan, also joined in welcoming the ambassador.

Consul General Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry said the Pakistani community was adding to the beauty and diversity of the United States. "You are a bridge between two nations and the two countries." Underscoring the important role being played by the community in cementing Pak-US relations, Ambassador Masood Khan observed that the Pakistani community was the most reliable factor in the process.

"We must continue upholding good name and honour of Pakistan, especially in foreign lands," the ambassador said. He advised the community to work for the vital interests of the country.

Urging unity among the community for larger interests, the ambassador said the nation-building was a long journey that required perseverance and continued struggle.

He said the Consulate and the Embassy were employing modern technology to better serve the community.

