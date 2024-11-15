Open Menu

Work Going On Project Of Revamping 22 Health Centers-DC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Work going on project of revamping 22 health centers-DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that under the supervision of District Health Authority Sialkot (Primary and Secondary Health, Punjab), the revamping project of total 22 health facilities was under completion in phase 1.

The work was going on simultaneously on the project of revamping 3 rural and 19 primary health centers,while the work of revamping of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital was completed and the work on the project of revamping of Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital was in progress.

He stated this today while inspecting Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowinda, Basic Health Centers Badiana and Bhopalwala located in Tehsil Pasrur and Sambrial.

Deputy Commissioner checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the public.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain inspected the ongoing work on the revamping project of Primary Health Center Badiana and directed the Building Division to complete the work within the stipulated time frame and said that along with the timely completion of the project, the quality of its construction work should be ensured so that these public welfare projects prove long-lasting and the people can benefit from it for a long time.

Deputy Commissioner inquired about the medical facilities provided in the hospital to the patients under treatment in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowinda.

He inspected the OPD, Pharmacy and EPI Center at BHU Bhopalwala of Tehsil Sambrial and also inspected the under construction project of Police Station Sambrial.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima and Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Qamar Manj were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Police Station Progress Sialkot Pasrur Sambrial From Government

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

3 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

15 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

15 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

15 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

15 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

15 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

15 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

15 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan