Work going on project of revamping 22 health centers-DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that under the supervision of District Health Authority Sialkot (Primary and Secondary Health, Punjab), the revamping project of total 22 health facilities was under completion in phase 1.

The work was going on simultaneously on the project of revamping 3 rural and 19 primary health centers,while the work of revamping of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital was completed and the work on the project of revamping of Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital was in progress.

He stated this today while inspecting Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowinda, Basic Health Centers Badiana and Bhopalwala located in Tehsil Pasrur and Sambrial.

Deputy Commissioner checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the public.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain inspected the ongoing work on the revamping project of Primary Health Center Badiana and directed the Building Division to complete the work within the stipulated time frame and said that along with the timely completion of the project, the quality of its construction work should be ensured so that these public welfare projects prove long-lasting and the people can benefit from it for a long time.

Deputy Commissioner inquired about the medical facilities provided in the hospital to the patients under treatment in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowinda.

He inspected the OPD, Pharmacy and EPI Center at BHU Bhopalwala of Tehsil Sambrial and also inspected the under construction project of Police Station Sambrial.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima and Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Qamar Manj were also present on the occasion.