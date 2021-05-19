Work in full swing at Mohmand Dam as Prime Minister oversees construction work

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the site of Mohmand Dam and reviewed the ongoing construction work

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the site of Mohmand Dam and reviewed the ongoing construction work.

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain briefed the prime minister on the progress of the project.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project which will ensure generation of clean and green electricity besides fulfilling the agricultural requirements of the country.

The Mohmand Dam hydropower project is the first mega dam in five decades, the groundbreaking of which was performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 2, 2019.

On the direction of the prime minister, the work on Mohmand Dam continued even during the pandemic to complete the project at fast pace.

The dam, being constructed on Swat River, will help in areas including flood protection, agriculture and crop needs, water security and environment-friendly electricity supply.

The dam, costing Rs 309.6 billion, will be constructed 218 meters high with a storage capacity of 1.293 million acre feet water and will generate 800-megawatt electricity.

In the areas of electricity, irrigation and flood protection, Mohmand Dam will save Rs 51 billion annually. It will yield an annual revenue of Rs 45.76 billion and create over 6,100 job opportunities.

The work is in progress at nine different sites and the WAPDA is committed to completing the project by year 2025.

Two canals are being constructed in Punjab, which on completion, will greatly improve the supply of water for agricultural purposes. It will also produce 2.86 billion units of power annually.

The Mohmand Dam will save Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda from floods and will irrigate around 180,000 acres of land.