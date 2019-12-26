Work In GGPS No 1 Munda Inspected
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Hafeezullah, the district finance officer visited GGPS no 1 Munda and inspected ongoing work in the school.
He noticed that work was in progress in full swing and expressed satisfaction over quality of work.
It was his follow-up meeting while he had noticed several discrepancies during his precious inspection.