Work in GGPS no 1 Munda inspected

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Hafeezullah, the district finance officer visited GGPS no 1 Munda and inspected ongoing work in the school.

He noticed that work was in progress in full swing and expressed satisfaction over quality of work.

It was his follow-up meeting while he had noticed several discrepancies during his precious inspection.