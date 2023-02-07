Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan to combat challenge of drought,climate change

Secretary Services South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal said that research was being done for artificial rains in Cholistan to combat the challenge of drought and ensure maximum greenery at vast area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Services South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal said that research was being done for artificial rains in Cholistan to combat the challenge of drought and ensure maximum greenery at vast area.

Cholistan comprises millions of acres and maximum tree plantation is vital to bring positive change in the climate.

While planting a tree in Bahawalpur Secretariat, Tanveer Iqbal informed that research work was in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan.

He stated that developed countries were polluting the world and the under-develop or developing countries were faced with more issues due to climate change as they lacked resources. He however hinted that Miyawaki forests were getting popular to combat the challenge of climatic changes. In Punjab, the education department has also been engaged for the Miyawaki plantation. It will surely help counter threats triggered due to atmospheric pollution.