Work In Progress On Hospital's HVAC Plant: Spokesperson PIMS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Work in progress on hospital's HVAC plant: Spokesperson PIMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The work on the installation of a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) plant at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is in progress.

According to the spokesperson to Executive Director PIMS, Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, the full responsibility for the installation of the plant is with Pak PWD.

He added that when ED PIMS Prof. Dr. Imran Sikander took charge of the post, 20% of the work was done. He said that the management of PIMS hospital has no practical role in the project and that the Pak PWD is responsible in this regard to complete the project.

He expressed the hope that the project would be completed soon. "The role of the hospital administration is only to supervise the completion of the said project," he added.

