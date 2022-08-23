UrduPoint.com

Work In Progress On 'Malir Halt To Numaish Red Line Bus' Project: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that work was being done rapidly on the Malir Halt to Numaish Red Line bus project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that work was being done rapidly on the Malir Halt to Numaish Red Line bus project.

"All kinds of obstacles in the way of the project will be removed in a timely manner. Timely completion of the project will be ensured with the cooperation of the district commissioner and utility companies," said Murtaza, while presiding over a meeting of the board of Directors of Karachi Urban Transport Corporation at his office here.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner East Raja Tariq Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam Mirani, Deputy Commissioner South Tabrez Murree, Chief Executive Officer Wasif Iqbal, Chinese company representative Liz Qiang, Project Manager, General Manager, contractors and others were also present.

He said that the project consisted of two parts - the first part was from Malir Halt to Mosmiat Chowrangi, while the second part would go from Mosmiat to Numaish Chowrangi.

He said that work had been started on both parts and every effort was being made to complete it within three years.

"This project will cost US$ 503 million. All the problems faced by the contractors will be solved by approaching the utility service providers. We will all work together on this project together," he said.

It was informed in the meeting that two bus depots would be built for Red Line, for which eight to twelve acres of land was required.

The administrator was told that land utilization and demarcation issues were also being looked into.

Murtaza said that the role of the three deputy commissioners was crucial. He directed the relevant officials to contact K Electric, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Sui Southern Company Limited, Pakistan Telecommunication Limited and other utility service providers to expedite the transfer of utility.

"If there is any problem, it should be reported immediately so that all matters can be resolved in a clear manner," he added.

He said that before the election, it was necessary to set all things in the right direction.

Murtaza asked to convene meeting of the executive committee of Karachi Urban Transport Corporation within 12 days, and to develop a strategy should be made after considering all the issues in detail.

He said that, if necessary, he would personally contact the civic bodies and ensure speedy completion of the project, adding that the Sindh government was taking all possible steps to provide better transport facilities to the citizens.

The Red Line bus service would provide modern and better transport facilities to the residents, and a large number of citizens would benefit from it, he said.

